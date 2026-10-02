Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Reminds Tennessee Residents to Power Up Their Devices with Fire Safety in Mind 

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) are joining the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to support Fire Prevention Week, which is recognized Oct. 4-10, 2026.

This year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” focuses on the simple steps people can take to recharge safely. Safe charging means making smart choices every time you plug in.

Many devices used in our daily lives — phones, tablets, laptops, tools, toys, e-bikes, and scooters — run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which store a great deal of energy in a small space. If they are damaged or charged the wrong way, the batteries can overheat, start a fire, or even explode.

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“The way you charge your lithium-ion battery devices can make a difference in helping prevent home fires,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “It comes down to using simple habits each time you plug in. By learning how to buy, charge, and recycle these batteries safely, you can help prevent a fire in your home.”

Today’s homes burn faster than ever. Residents may have as little as two minutes, or even less time, to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to escape a home during a fire depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning.

To reduce the risk of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, the SFMO reminds Tennesseans to follow these simple steps:

Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer. Using the wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire.

Using the wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire. Charge devices on a table, desk, or other hard, flat surface. Do not charge them on beds, couches, or under pillows. Devices and chargers produce heat during normal charging. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat.

Do not charge them on beds, couches, or under pillows. Devices and chargers produce heat during normal charging. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat. Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, is smoking, or has a strange smell. These are warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing.

These are warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing. Unplug your device when it is fully charged. Do not leave it plugged in longer than needed. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery.

Do not leave it plugged in longer than needed. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery. Charge larger items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside and away from exits. These batteries are larger and store more energy. If they fail, fires can grow quickly and spread.

These batteries are larger and store more energy. If they fail, fires can grow quickly and spread. When on a plane, keep your device where you can see it while charging. Do not charge devices in overhead compartments. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on a plane. If a battery overheats or fails, it is important for the flight crew to respond quickly.