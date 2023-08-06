Tennessee Senator Blackburn, Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans To Chairman Durbin: Call AG Garland, U.S. Attorney Weiss To Testify

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) led a letter signed by every Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee asking Chairman Durbin to call Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney David Weiss to testify in light of recent events related to the Hunter Biden tax investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans noted U.S. Attorney Weiss’ July 10 response to Ranking Member Graham’s letter raised more questions than answers regarding Weiss’ authority over the investigation. Whistleblowers’ testimony in the U.S. House of Representatives also contradicts Weiss’ assertions and Attorney General Garland’s public statements.

Full text of the letter can be read here by clicking.