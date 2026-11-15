Tennessee secretary of state warns businesses about fake penalty emails

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office is warning businesses about fraudulent emails that claim they owe penalties for violating state records laws.

The emails include a form made to look like an official state document and links that direct recipients to a payment app. The Secretary of State’s Office said it did not issue the form and that the payment demand is fraudulent.

The office urges anyone who receives one of the emails to avoid clicking links, sending money or sharing personal or financial information.

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Businesses can report the emails or ask questions by calling the state’s Records Management Division at 615-741-5739.