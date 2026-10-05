Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Reminds Eligible Tennesseans Today Is the Deadline to Register To Vote for Tennessee’s November General Election

Published

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding eligible Tennesseans that today, Monday, October 5, is the deadline to register to vote in the November 3, 2026, State and Federal General Election.

Eligible citizens must submit their voter registration applications by 11:59 p.m. Monday to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

“Registering to vote is the first step in making your voice heard,” Hargett said. “This November’s ballot includes important federal, state, and local races, as well as three proposed constitutional amendments.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Secretary of State’s office encourages eligible Tennesseans who have not yet registered to use the free GoVoteTN app or visit GoVoteTN.gov to register, update their registration or check their voter registration status.

Those who are not registered by tonight’s deadline will not be eligible to vote in the November 3 election.

Voters are also encouraged to review the three proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 3 ballot. Each amendment will be presented as a separate yes-or-no question. Information about the proposed amendments is available through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting for the November 3 election begins Wednesday, October 14, and runs through Thursday, October 29.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additional information about voter registration, polling locations, sample ballots, election dates and voting requirements is available through GoVoteTN.gov or the free GoVoteTN app.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Sports

Red Raiders Shoot 306 at Region 5-AA Tournament

By Owen Whitsett Coffee County golf competed in the Region 5-AA Tournament Tuesday at Franklin Bridge Golf Club, with the Red Raider boys turning...

5 days ago

Sports

Lady Raiders Cruise Past Grundy County in Straight Sets

Coffee County Central volleyball made quick work of Grundy County Wednesday night, sweeping the Lady Yellow Jackets in three sets at home. The Lady...

4 days ago

News

McMinnville Police Arrest Man After Foot Pursuit, K9 Track

MCMINNVILLE, TN — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly fleeing from a McMinnville Police Department detective and hiding at a residence in the...

3 days ago

Coffee County News

TEC BRINGS FREE RECYCLING ROUNDUP TO WOODBURY OCT 3

WOODBURY, TENNESSEE – Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is excited to host the first Recycling Roundup in Cannon County. Everyone is encouraged to bring their...

4 days ago