Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Reminds Eligible Tennesseans Today Is the Deadline to Register To Vote for Tennessee’s November General Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding eligible Tennesseans that today, Monday, October 5, is the deadline to register to vote in the November 3, 2026, State and Federal General Election.

Eligible citizens must submit their voter registration applications by 11:59 p.m. Monday to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

“Registering to vote is the first step in making your voice heard,” Hargett said. “This November’s ballot includes important federal, state, and local races, as well as three proposed constitutional amendments.”

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The Secretary of State’s office encourages eligible Tennesseans who have not yet registered to use the free GoVoteTN app or visit GoVoteTN.gov to register, update their registration or check their voter registration status.

Those who are not registered by tonight’s deadline will not be eligible to vote in the November 3 election.

Voters are also encouraged to review the three proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 3 ballot. Each amendment will be presented as a separate yes-or-no question. Information about the proposed amendments is available through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting for the November 3 election begins Wednesday, October 14, and runs through Thursday, October 29.

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Additional information about voter registration, polling locations, sample ballots, election dates and voting requirements is available through GoVoteTN.gov or the free GoVoteTN app.