Tennessee ranks in the top 10 most Black Friday obsessed states in the U.S

New study reveals the states most obsessed with Black Friday

Kentucky is the most Black Friday obsessed state in America, a new study reveals.

The research, carried out by fashion experts at Boohoo examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in Black Friday. These terms were then combined to give each American state a ‘total Black Friday search score’ to discover which states have been the most interested in Black Friday over the past five years. The search terms that have been used to determine the results include: ‘Black Friday’, ‘Black Friday deals’, ‘Black Friday online’, ‘Black Friday clothes’ and ‘Black Friday online deals’.

The study revealed that Kentucky is the state most curious about Black Friday. With a total search score of 543, Kentucky topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for ‘Black Friday clothes’, the second highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday’ and fourth highest searches for ‘Black Friday deals’.

West Virginia is the state that is the second most obsessed with all things Black Friday, with a total search score of 541. West Virginia has the highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday’ as well as the second highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday deals’, and the third highest for ‘Black Friday online’ and ‘Black Friday online deals’.

Arkansas is the third state most interested in Black Friday, with the highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday online’ the same amount as the state of Mississippi. Arkansas also has the second-highest searches for ‘Black Friday online deals’ and the third-highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday clothes’. Overall, Arkansas has a total search score of 533.

The state of Alabama also ranks as one of America’s states most interested in fashion, placing fourth overall. With a total search score of 522, the population of Alabama is searching most for ‘Black Friday’, ‘Black Friday sale’ and ‘Black Friday online’. Alabama has the third-highest level of searches for the terms ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Black Friday sale’.

The fifth most fashion-obsessed state is Mississippi, with a total search score of 519. The state is searching for ‘Black Friday online’ the same amount as Arkansas, therefore they are the states searching the most for ‘Black Friday online’.

Indiana is the sixth most Black Friday-obsessed state, with its population searching the second most for ‘Black Friday clothes’ and the fourth most for ‘Black Friday, which secured its sixth position in the rankings and gave the state a total search score of 494.

The seventh most Black Friday-obsessed state is Tennessee with a total search score of 484. Tennessee has the sixth highest searches for ‘Black Friday sale’, the seventh highest searches for ‘Black Friday online’ and the eighth highest searches for ‘Black Friday online deals’.

Missouri is the eighth most Black Friday-obsessed state, searching the most for ‘Black Friday’. The state’s total search score sits at 480 and has the seventh-highest number of searches for ‘Black Friday online deals’.

The ninth most Black Friday-obsessed state is Louisiana which has a total search score of 476. Louisiana is the state searching the most for ‘Black Friday sale’ and the ninth highest number of searches among any state for ‘Black Friday online’. Rounding out the top ten is Kansas with a search score of 457. Kansas also scored highly for terms such as ‘Black Friday sales’ and ‘Black Friday clothes’.

Boohoo commented on the findings: “Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year when it comes to buying items such as clothes at a far lower price than normal. This study provides exciting insight into which states remain most interested in Black Friday and which states are the least bothered about securing sale items.

As we look towards the festive season, it will be interesting to see which states end up spending the most during Black Friday on items such as clothes, including party dresses.”