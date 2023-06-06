Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Ranks 38th in Nation for Summer Teen Driver Fatalities, Study Finds

Published

As summer arrives, a recent study conducted by Bumper.com has shed light on the alarming rate of teen driver fatalities in Tennessee, ranking the state 38th in the nation for such incidents. The study analyzed data from 2017 to 2021, revealing that Tennessee witnessed a three-year average of 178.3 teen driver fatalities, accounting for 15% of all roadway fatalities in the state. These figures raise concerns about the safety of young drivers on Tennessee roads.

According to the study, 37.5% of teen driving deaths nationwide occur during the summer months. Unfortunately, Tennessee experiences the highest number of teen driver fatalities in May, making it the most perilous month for young drivers during the summer season. In 2022 alone, the state reported an estimated 191 fatalities involving teen drivers, with a rate of 6.22 fatalities per 10,000 young drivers behind the wheel. This rate surpasses the national average of 4.85 fatalities per 10,000 young drivers.

Statistics indicate that these young individuals are more likely to be involved in fatal accidents, with speeding identified as the primary cause, accounting for 39.3% of such incidents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here are the Tennessee teen driver-related fatality statistics from 2017 to 2021:

  • 2017: 125 young driver fatalities
  • 2018: 108 young driver fatalities
  • 2019: 159 young driver fatalities
  • 2020: 188 young driver fatalities
  • 2021: 188 young driver fatalities
  • Three-year average of teen driver fatalities: 178.3
  • Three-year sum of all fatalities: 1226
  • Percentage of teen fatalities over three years: 15%
  • Estimated teen driver fatalities for 2022: 191
  • Fatalities per 10,000: 6.22
  • State summer fatality percentage (June-September): 36.19%
  • State summer fatality ranking: 38th
  • Deadliest month for teen drivers: May
  • Deadliest summer month: May

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023