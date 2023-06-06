Tennessee Ranks 38th in Nation for Summer Teen Driver Fatalities, Study Finds

As summer arrives, a recent study conducted by Bumper.com has shed light on the alarming rate of teen driver fatalities in Tennessee, ranking the state 38th in the nation for such incidents. The study analyzed data from 2017 to 2021, revealing that Tennessee witnessed a three-year average of 178.3 teen driver fatalities, accounting for 15% of all roadway fatalities in the state. These figures raise concerns about the safety of young drivers on Tennessee roads.

According to the study, 37.5% of teen driving deaths nationwide occur during the summer months. Unfortunately, Tennessee experiences the highest number of teen driver fatalities in May, making it the most perilous month for young drivers during the summer season. In 2022 alone, the state reported an estimated 191 fatalities involving teen drivers, with a rate of 6.22 fatalities per 10,000 young drivers behind the wheel. This rate surpasses the national average of 4.85 fatalities per 10,000 young drivers.

Statistics indicate that these young individuals are more likely to be involved in fatal accidents, with speeding identified as the primary cause, accounting for 39.3% of such incidents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here are the Tennessee teen driver-related fatality statistics from 2017 to 2021: