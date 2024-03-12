Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Pothole Repairs Update

Published

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews continue working around the clock repairing potholes along interstates and state routes caused by January’s record winter storm. The statewide effort is using all available resources, including contract crews, to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible. TDOT has laid more than double the amount of mix this January and February compared to the same time last year.

As weather permits, TDOT will continue repairing the roads over the coming days and weeks. More

permanent repairs will be made in spring and early summer when asphalt plants are regularly

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

producing hot mix. Full-scale paving may be necessary in some locations.

Drivers should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these pothole repair operations. While every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening, and weekends. We ask drivers to be patient and to watch out for TDOT crews on interstates and state highways. Work with Us – move over, slow down.

Drivers can report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023