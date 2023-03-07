Tennessee Passes ‘Freedom to Cook Act’ Protecting Citizen’s Right to Choose Appliances

The Tennessee General Assembly passed House Bill 483 last week, known as the “Freedom to Cook Act,” which aims to protect Tennesseans from any potential government attempts to limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes.

The legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, will now head to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for approval.

The bill prohibits the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning the sale or installation of appliances used for cooking, space heating, water heating, or any other end use based on the source of energy they are powered by. It also applies to the connection or reconnection of utility services.

Supporters of the legislation say that it is necessary to protect citizens’ freedom to choose the appliances they use in their homes, while opponents argue that the bill will make it more difficult to regulate energy use and could lead to increased energy consumption and environmental damage.