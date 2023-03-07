Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Passes ‘Freedom to Cook Act’ Protecting Citizen’s Right to Choose Appliances

Published

The Tennessee General Assembly passed House Bill 483 last week, known as the “Freedom to Cook Act,” which aims to protect Tennesseans from any potential government attempts to limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes.

The legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, will now head to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for approval.

The bill prohibits the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning the sale or installation of appliances used for cooking, space heating, water heating, or any other end use based on the source of energy they are powered by. It also applies to the connection or reconnection of utility services.

Supporters of the legislation say that it is necessary to protect citizens’ freedom to choose the appliances they use in their homes, while opponents argue that the bill will make it more difficult to regulate energy use and could lead to increased energy consumption and environmental damage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023

News

REPORT: Shelbyville rescuers searching for man who jumped in Duck River, never resurfaced

According to a report from the Shelbyville Times Gazette, rescue workers in Shelbyville searched most of Thursday afternoon for a man who jumped into...

February 23, 2023