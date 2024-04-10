Tennessee Offers New License Plate Honoring Law Enforcement

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is offering a new specialty license plate that’s now available: The “Honoring The Fallen” plate pays tribute to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. This plate design is available to all Tennessee residents.

Annual fee: $61.50 and $35 of that fee is allocated in part to the plate’s beneficiary.

Proceeds Benefit: The funds must be used exclusively to assist with the organization’s mission to provide emotional and financial support as well as legal assistance to surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vehicle Class: Passenger

You can order it through your local clerk’s office. The Coffee County Clerk’s office is 1327 McArthur St. Manchester, TN 37355.

Phone: (931) 723-5106

Fax: (931) 723-8248

Hours of Operation: M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.