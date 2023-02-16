Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Crash

On Wednesday, February 15, at approximately 3:00 p.m. CST, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department in Alabama responded to the crash site and reported two crew members onboard were killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard will support law enforcement and other first responders handling the crash site and provide more information as details become available.

The American Red Cross released the following statement:

Our hearts are with the loved ones and family members who have been impacted by this tragic incident. As additional details continue to emerge about the helicopter crash in Huntsville, Alabama, the American Red Cross is coordinating with local officials and the Tennessee National Guard to offer mental health support, spiritual care and other services to those at Joint Base Berry Field, A Co, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville and family members as they process their emotions during this difficult time.