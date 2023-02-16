Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Crash

Published

UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

On Wednesday, February 15, at approximately 3:00 p.m. CST, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department in Alabama responded to the crash site and reported two crew members onboard were killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard will support law enforcement and other first responders handling the crash site and provide more information as details become available.

The American Red Cross released the following statement:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Our hearts are with the loved ones and family members who have been impacted by this tragic incident. As additional details continue to emerge about the helicopter crash in Huntsville, Alabama, the American Red Cross is coordinating with local officials and the Tennessee National Guard to offer mental health support, spiritual care and other services to those at Joint Base Berry Field, A Co, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville and family members as they process their emotions during this difficult time.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

2 hours ago

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022