NASHVILLE – In another sign of the state labor market’s strength and stability, Tennessee’s unemployment rate held steady at a low 3.4% for the fourth consecutive month, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).



The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was unchanged from the previous three months. A year-over-year comparison is unavailable because October 2025 data was not collected during the federal government shutdown.



Tennessee’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which was 4.1% last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point from September.



Over the past year, Tennessee employers added 33,300 nonfarm jobs. The largest gains were in the healthcare and social assistance sector, followed by the administrative, support, and waste services sector, and state government.



Over the month, total nonfarm employment decreased by 1,600 jobs, with the biggest declines in leisure and hospitality, local government, and nondurable goods manufacturing.



TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the October 2026 unemployment data.