News

Tennessee issues AMBER Alert for missing 16-year-old Holly Piper from Knoxville

Published

Be on the lookout.

The Knoxville Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 16-year-old Holly Piper, who has been missing since February 19, 2023. Holly is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, weighing 124 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Authorities believe that Holly is with 18-year-old William Dylan Usry, a white male who is 6’2″ tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The two are believed to be traveling in a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with Tennessee license plate number BMM5038.

The public is urged to be on the lookout for Holly and William and to contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7165 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND if they have any information about their whereabouts. The AMBER Alert has been issued due to concerns for Holly’s safety.

