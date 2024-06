The Tennessee Housing Development Agency believes that affordable, decent, safe, and fair housing matters to everyone.

THDA and partners are conducting a study of housing needs in Tennessee and are seeking your experiences and opinions. Open to ALL Tennesseans. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QPY2Z8F

Please respond by July 31, 2024.

Contact research@thda.org for questions and accommodations.