Tennessee House of Representatives advances  Debbie and Marie  Domestic Violence Protection Act

The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee this past week advanced legislation that would significantly increase protections for victims
of aggravated domestic assault in Tennessee.
House Bill 2692, also known as The Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence
Protection Act, would require aggravated assault suspects in certain domestic
violence cases to wear a global position monitoring system (GPS) if they were
released on bond.
“For many years, Tennessee has struggled with being in the top percentile for
domestic violence, and more specially, domestic violence deaths,” said bill sponsor
State Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski. “In my time here in the legislature, I’ve tried to find legislation that would
help provide additional protections and remedies to victims, especially those of
aggravated domestic assault…. This is just another tool that we can use for victims
and law enforcement to be able to make sure there is an avenue of safety for
(them).”
A GPS service provider must be able to notify a victim’s cell phone if their alleged
attacker is within a certain proximity of their location. The company would also be
required to notify local law enforcement when a violation of a defendant’s bond
conditions occurred.
The legislation is named in honor of Debbie Sisco and Marie Varsos. Both women
were killed in 2021 by Varsos’ estranged husband Shaun who was out on bond for
strangling his wife and threatening to shoot her a month earlier.
There were 61,637 victims of domestic violence statewide in 2022, according to the most recent data from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. House Bill 2692 was
scheduled to be heard in the Criminal Justice Committee on Feb. 20.