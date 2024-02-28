Tennessee House of Representatives advances  Debbie and Marie  Domestic Violence Protection Act

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee this past week advanced legislation that would significantly increase protections for victims

of aggravated domestic assault in Tennessee.

House Bill 2692 , also known as The Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence

Protection Act, would require aggravated assault suspects in certain domestic

violence cases to wear a global position monitoring system (GPS) if they were

released on bond.

“For many years, Tennessee has struggled with being in the top percentile for

domestic violence, and more specially, domestic violence deaths,” said bill sponsor

State Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski. “In my time here in the legislature, I’ve tried to find legislation that would

help provide additional protections and remedies to victims, especially those of

aggravated domestic assault…. This is just another tool that we can use for victims

and law enforcement to be able to make sure there is an avenue of safety for

(them).”

A GPS service provider must be able to notify a victim’s cell phone if their alleged

attacker is within a certain proximity of their location. The company would also be

required to notify local law enforcement when a violation of a defendant’s bond

conditions occurred.

The legislation is named in honor of Debbie Sisco and Marie Varsos. Both women

were killed in 2021 by Varsos’ estranged husband Shaun who was out on bond for

strangling his wife and threatening to shoot her a month earlier.

There were 61,637 victims of domestic violence statewide in 2022, according to the most recent data from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. House Bill 2692 was

scheduled to be heard in the Criminal Justice Committee on Feb. 20.