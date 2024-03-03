Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee House approves Duty to Warn Act to  enhance public safety

Published

State Rep. Jason Zachary

The Tennessee House of Representatives recently approved Republican  legislation to increase protections for those targeted by threats of violence.

House Bill 1625, also known as the Duty to Warn Act, requires mental health  professionals and behavior analysts in Tennessee to inform local law enforcement if a patient makes an imminent threat to harm a specific individual or clearly  identified group. Threats that are more general in nature must be reported to either  the 988  Lifeline or a local crisis response service.

“This will strengthen duty to warn, provide some clarity and ensure that mental  health practitioners do not have to call law enforcement when a patient makes a  threat to them,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The legislation includes protections from civil, criminal and disciplinary penalties  for mental health professionals and behavior analysts who make reasonable  attempts  to comply with the law. The companion version of House Bill 1625 is still  advancing  through the Senate.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023