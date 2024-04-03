Connect with us

News

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information On Marion County Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash 

Published

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance in a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation in Marion County. Preliminary information indicates that a female was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, March 30th, possibly between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. The incident occurred on I-24 East around mile marker 138 on Mounteagle Mountain. The hit-and-run vehicle continued eastbound leaving the scene without notifying law enforcement. The deceased female was located by troopers on April 1, 2024.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have any information about the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle is urged to contact THP investigators. Please contact the THP Emergency Dispatch Center at (423) 954-2130, then select option 0 and request to speak with Sergeant Matt Minter.

