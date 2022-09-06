Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, report shows

Thanks to the laws passed by the Tennessee General
Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and 95 county
election commissions, Tennessee has the most secure elections in the
country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity
scorecard.
“I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to
all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local
level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,”
said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood
the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our
counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit
trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election
integrity. As Secretary Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy
to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping
it that way.”
In The Heritage Foundation’s scorecard, the election laws of every
state and the District of Columbia are ranked according to how well they
protect the integrity and security of the election process. Tennessee
earned perfect scores in categories regarding voter ID implementation,
vote harvesting restrictions and vote counting practices.
The Tennessee General Assembly has continually updated the state’s
election laws to incorporate best practices to protect the integrity of
the ballot box. While administering elections, the Secretary of State
and Tennessee’s 95 county election officials have worked hard to
ensure that every eligible voter’s ballot is counted once and only
once.
Before every election, the bipartisan county election commission tests
the voting machines. Voting machines are never connected to the
internet. Before an election is certiﬁed, each county election
commission verifies the results of every race.
Tennessee’s election laws ensure that Tennessee’s voter rolls are
accurate and only eligible voters can cast a ballot. To keep voter rolls
up to date, voters can easily update their voter registration on
GoVoteTN.gov. The Secretary of State’s office also maintains voter
rolls following list maintenance procedures. To make sure only eligible
voters cast a ballot, Election Day registration is not allowed and
Tennesseans must present a valid Tennessee or federally-issued
government photo ID. Under Tennessee law, IDs issued by other states,
private organizations and college student IDs are not accepted.
In Tennessee, absentee by-mail ballots are only available by request for
voters that meet one of 14 qualifying conditions. To prevent absentee
by-mail voter fraud, ballots are watermarked and election oﬃcials
match the signature on the envelope with the one on ﬁle. Absentee
by-mail ballots are not opened until Election Day and are counted by
local bipartisan counting boards.
“We want every Tennessean to have confidence
in our elections systems and see that in the Volunteer State, it’s
easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark
Goins.
Read the full Press Release here.