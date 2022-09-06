Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, report shows

Thanks to the laws passed by the Tennessee General

Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and 95 county

election commissions, Tennessee has the most secure elections in the

country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity

scorecard.

“I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to

all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local

level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,”

said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood

the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our

counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit

trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election

integrity. As Secretary Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy

to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping

it that way.”

In The Heritage Foundation’s scorecard, the election laws of every

state and the District of Columbia are ranked according to how well they

protect the integrity and security of the election process. Tennessee

earned perfect scores in categories regarding voter ID implementation,

vote harvesting restrictions and vote counting practices.

The Tennessee General Assembly has continually updated the state’s

election laws to incorporate best practices to protect the integrity of

the ballot box. While administering elections, the Secretary of State

and Tennessee’s 95 county election officials have worked hard to

ensure that every eligible voter’s ballot is counted once and only

once.

Before every election, the bipartisan county election commission tests

the voting machines. Voting machines are never connected to the

internet. Before an election is certiﬁed, each county election

commission verifies the results of every race.

Tennessee’s election laws ensure that Tennessee’s voter rolls are

accurate and only eligible voters can cast a ballot. To keep voter rolls

up to date, voters can easily update their voter registration on

GoVoteTN.gov. The Secretary of State’s office also maintains voter

rolls following list maintenance procedures. To make sure only eligible

voters cast a ballot, Election Day registration is not allowed and

Tennesseans must present a valid Tennessee or federally-issued

government photo ID. Under Tennessee law, IDs issued by other states,

private organizations and college student IDs are not accepted.

In Tennessee, absentee by-mail ballots are only available by request for

voters that meet one of 14 qualifying conditions. To prevent absentee

by-mail voter fraud, ballots are watermarked and election oﬃcials

match the signature on the envelope with the one on ﬁle. Absentee

by-mail ballots are not opened until Election Day and are counted by

local bipartisan counting boards.

“We want every Tennessean to have confidence

in our elections systems and see that in the Volunteer State, it’s

easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark

Goins.

Read the full Press Release here.