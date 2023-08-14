Tennessee Has Ace VFW District Commander in Manchester

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is organized into state Departments, and then into regional Districts that support the individual Posts in that region. Over the 97-year history of the VFW Department of Tennessee, no District with 10 Posts has ever earned the distinction of every Post earning the coveted VFW All-American Post designation in the same year… until now.

Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial VFW Post 10904 has been awarded the VFW National All-American Post designation for its record-shattering fifth consecutive year. While retired Navy Chief Kimberly King is Commander of Manchester’s VFW Post, she’s also Commander of Tennessee’s District 5, which supports ten VFW Posts in our area. For the first time, all ten Posts have earned the All-American Post designation, making Commander Kimberly King Tennessee’s “Ace” District Commander. For the year ending June 30th, 17 of Tennessee’s 87 VFW Posts were awarded All-American, with 10 of them being here in Middle Tennessee’s District 5. Thunder Radio spoke to our “Ace” and here is what she had to say:

The VFW All-American Post designation is only awarded to top-performing VFW Posts globally, recognizing those Posts achieving the highest standards. These include providing exemplary support for veterans, their families, and the communities they serve. These Posts are considered the very “best of the best”. The All-American Posts in District 5 are:

Post 1893 Winchester

Post 2167 Fayetteville

Post 4188 Tullahoma

Post 4575 Murfreesboro

Post 4577 Pulaski

Post 5019 Shelbyville

Post 5064 McMinnville

Post 5109 Lewisburg

Post 10904 Manchester

Post 12206 Murfreesboro