Any kids from 9U to 15U who would like to tryout for the Tennessee Grit travel baseball program should register now – including current players.

Tryouts for 8u will be June 17, 9U will be July 19 and 22, 10U is TBA, 11U is June 14 and June 21, 11U is June 15 and 22, 12U is July 15, 13U will be June 15, 17 and 19, 14U is Aug. 5 and 15U will be determined later.

Anyone planning to tryout, including returning players, should register by clicking here.