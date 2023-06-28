Tennessee Government Agencies Join Forces to Prevent Heat-Related Child Deaths

In a united effort to protect young lives during scorching summer months, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the Department of Health, and the Department of Safety & Homeland Security have announced a partnership. Their collaborative initiative aims to combat the tragic occurrences of heat-related child deaths through the distribution of innovative Baby in the Back hangtags.

With an upcoming press conference scheduled for June 30, 2023, at the Belle Meade Police Department, these government officials will officially launch the statewide distribution of these life-saving hangtags. The event will commence at 9:00 a.m. CT, and attendees will include Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, MD, FAAP, and Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis.

Heat-related child deaths remain a critical concern in Tennessee, particularly during the sweltering summer season. The Baby in the Back hangtags, developed as part of this comprehensive partnership, are designed to serve as a visual reminder for parents and caregivers to check the backseat of their vehicles before leaving, ensuring that no child is inadvertently left behind in dangerously hot conditions.

For further information about this initiative or to request additional details, please contact TDH Media at TDHMedia@tn.gov.