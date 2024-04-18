Connect with us

News

Tennessee Foster and Adoptive Parent Protection Act approved

Published

The General Assembly approved legislation this week that protects foster parents’  religious and moral beliefs while ensuring the best interest of the child.

House Bill 2169, also known as the Tennessee Foster and Adoptive Parent  Protection Act, ensures current or prospective adoptive or foster parents in  Tennessee will not be required by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to  support any government policy regarding sexual orientation or gender identity that  conflicts with their religious or moral beliefs. The legislation also prevents DCS from denying a parent’s eligibility to foster or adopt a child based on those beliefs.

“Tennessee should welcome a diverse range of qualified adoptive and foster parents, including people of faiths and beliefs, and this bill will enforce this idea,” said bill  sponsor State Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson.  “It is important to always consider the best interest of the child.”

The religious or moral beliefs of a foster child or their biological family may also be  considered by DCS when determining the most appropriate placement for the child.

House Bill 2169 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

