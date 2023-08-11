Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Announces Crisis Clean Up Hotline

Published

If you need assistance from recent storms, The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has announced a crisis clean up hotline you can call for assistance. If you need help, you will be connected with volunteers, from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with cutting fallen trees, drywall, flooring and appliance removal, tarping roofs, and mold mitigation. The hotline for crisis clean up has been established and will remain open until August 25. This hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance or FEMA registration.

To request these services you can call 865-351-0552 or visit the link below: https://api.crisiscleanup.org/login/?next=/o/authorize/%3Fresponse_type%3Dcode%26code_challenge%3DaiOod7OZTYeRE1jU1PxQ2-78xkLc8sE5_g-F3_8TrmI%26code_challenge_method%3DS256%26client_id%3DbHQe6Lk69j9sTbVnOCSjpNJisN4bNMuS7VA8jkNp%26redirect_uri%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.crisiscleanup.org%252Fo%252Fcallback%26state%3D%252F

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023