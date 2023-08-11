Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Announces Crisis Clean Up Hotline

If you need assistance from recent storms, The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has announced a crisis clean up hotline you can call for assistance. If you need help, you will be connected with volunteers, from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with cutting fallen trees, drywall, flooring and appliance removal, tarping roofs, and mold mitigation. The hotline for crisis clean up has been established and will remain open until August 25. This hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance or FEMA registration.

To request these services you can call 865-351-0552 or visit the link below: https://api.crisiscleanup.org/login/?next=/o/authorize/%3Fresponse_type%3Dcode%26code_challenge%3DaiOod7OZTYeRE1jU1PxQ2-78xkLc8sE5_g-F3_8TrmI%26code_challenge_method%3DS256%26client_id%3DbHQe6Lk69j9sTbVnOCSjpNJisN4bNMuS7VA8jkNp%26redirect_uri%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.crisiscleanup.org%252Fo%252Fcallback%26state%3D%252F