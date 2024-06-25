Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Houses of Worship Security Grant Application Period

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced the opening of the 2024-2025 Houses of Worship Security Grant to fund contract security personnel for eligible 501(c)(3) organizations which serve as houses of worship including churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques.

“Unfortunately houses of worship can often be soft targets,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays. “By their nature, these locations are easily accessible to large numbers of people and have limited security measures in place, which can make them vulnerable to an attack. With the Houses of Worship Security Grant, eligible organizations can hire trained security professionals who, in an emergency, can mitigate or prevent a tragedy.”

The 2024-2025 Houses of Worship Security Grant is a competitive grant with a 12-month period, disbursed through a Tennessee cost reimbursement grant contract.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Organizations that want to apply must submit the required documents by 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2024. The documents are available on the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s website by clicking here.