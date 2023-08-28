Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Announces New Funding

DIDD and TennCare announced new funding to support an additional 1,300 children in Part B of the Katie Beckett Program.

Part B had nearly reached its original capacity of 2,700 children, with 2552 currently enrolled and the additional slots pending enrollment.

“Almost every day, I hear from a family who has told me how the Katie Beckett Program has changed their lives,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “From covering the costs of needed therapies to providing desperately needed respite, the flexible funding provided through Part B gives families the options and funding to address their child’s complex needs and live healthy, happy lives.”

The Katie Beckett Program is a program for children with disabilities and/or complex medical needs who are not currently Medicaid eligible because of their parent’s income or assets. Tennessee’s Katie Beckett Program has two parts. Part A provides Medicaid services along with important nonmedical supports to children with the most significant disabilities or complex medical needs. Part B is a Medicaid diversion program, which means children are not enrolled in Medicaid, but receive a capped package of supports of up to $10,000 annually to help meet their needs.

Almost 100 percent of families in Part B utilize the Healthcare Reimbursement Account (HRA) service, which operates similarly to an employer-sponsored Flexible Spending Account. Families can use a card at participating medical providers to pay upfront for services or items. Alternatively, families can pay out of pocket and be reimbursed after the fact through the HRA.

Part A of the program still has slots available for children who meet eligibility requirements.

The Katie Beckett Program started in November 2020 after Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly passed a law establishing the program in 2019. Families can apply for the program through the TennCare Connect website.