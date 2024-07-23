Connect with us

Tennessee Department of Health urges measures to prevent tick and mosquito-borne diseases

Published

As Tennesseans enjoy outdoor activities this summer, the Tennessee Department of Health reminds everyone to take simple and preventive steps to avoid mosquito-borne and tick-borne diseases.

‘’Many of us are spending more time outdoors which is good for everyone, but it’s also important to take steps to protect yourself from tick and mosquito bites,’’ said TDH Deputy State Epidemiologist Mary-Margaret Fill, MD, MPH. ‘’ Understanding simple preventive measures can reduce the risk of tick and mosquito-borne illnesses.’’

For most people a tick or mosquito bite will only cause local skin irritation or possibly mild, flu-like symptoms, but some people can have a serious illness with major consequences like severe pain, long-term or permanent nerve or brain damage or even death. For many tick and mosquito-borne diseases there are no vaccines or specific treatments, so prevention is key.

“Fortunately antibiotics can be prescribed for some tick-borne illnesses,’’ said TDH Vector-borne Disease Program Director Abelardo Moncayo, PhD. ‘’It is important to tell your healthcare provider if you’ve has a tick bite before a recent illness.”

To avoid mosquito and tick bites:
     • Use insect repellants such as DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535

       on your skin, following all label recommendations for use. Pay particular

       attention to recommendations for use on children, and never apply any of

       these products around the mouth or eyes at any age. Consult your health care

       provider if you have questions.
     • Reduce mosquito populations around your home. Mosquitoes can breed in any

       place that holds water, including clogged drains or gutters, watering cans and

       empty bottles.
     • Use products containing permethrin, a highly effective insecticide, for clothing,

        shoes, bed nets and camping gear. Permethrin-treated clothing kills ticks,

        mosquitoes and other pests and retains this effect after repeated laundering.

        Some commercial products are available pretreated with permethrin. As a

        caution, however, it is not to be used directly on skin.
       • Wear ’long, loose and light’ clothing to help prevent bites through fabric. It’s

          best to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Tuck your pants into your

          socks and your shirt into your pants. Light-colored clothes are less attractive

          to many insects and may allow you to spot them more easily.


For more information on tick and mosquito bite protection go to
www.tn.gov/health/cedep/vector-borne-diseases/tick-borne-diseases.html or
https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/vector-borne-diseases/mosquito-borne-diseases.html.

