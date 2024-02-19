Tennessee Department of Health offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings

If you are low-income, do not have insurance or have insurance that does not cover screening services, you may qualify for free breast or cervical cancer screenings through the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program (TBCSP).

The following are the eligibility requirements to qualify for the screenings:

Tennessee resident

Income at or below 250% of Federal Poverty Level (FPL) for family size

Uninsured – defined as individuals who have no private health insurance, TennCare or Medicare coverage or have exhausted their annual or lifetime benefits OR:

Underinsured – defined as individuals who either do not have coverage for breast or cervical screening or who do not have coverage for diagnosis and treatment of breast or cervical cancer (individuals with health insurance that covers TBCSP services are not considered underinsured even if they state they are unable to pay applicable co- pays and deductibles) Clients with Medicare Part A and not B are considered underinsured.

Meet age requirements for breast and cervical screening (40+)

Meet age requirements for breast or cervical diagnostics (18+)

For more complete information, contact your local health department that is located at 615 Wilson Avenue in Tullahoma (931-455-9369). Or go to this link to find out more:

https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/rwh/tbcsp.html?fbclid=IwAR0gPT8ndr5kQ4BejewYjPLUEDbjH-O5WHBWSadyKMGBYHpjhDUxY12xUD8