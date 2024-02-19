Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Department of Health offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings

Published

If you are low-income, do not have insurance or have insurance that does not cover screening services, you may qualify for free breast or cervical cancer screenings through the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program (TBCSP).

The following are the eligibility requirements to qualify for the screenings:

  • Tennessee resident
  • Income at or below 250% of Federal Poverty Level (FPL) for family size 
  • Uninsured – defined as individuals who have no private health insurance, TennCare or Medicare coverage or have exhausted their annual or lifetime benefits OR:
  • Underinsured – defined as individuals who either do not have coverage for breast or cervical screening or who do not have coverage for diagnosis and treatment of breast or cervical cancer (individuals with health insurance that covers TBCSP services are not considered underinsured even if they state they are unable to pay applicable co- pays and deductibles) Clients with Medicare Part A and not B are considered underinsured.
  • Meet age requirements for breast and cervical screening (40+)
  • Meet age requirements for breast or cervical diagnostics (18+)

For more complete information, contact your local health department that is located at 615 Wilson Avenue in Tullahoma (931-455-9369). Or go to this link to find out more:

https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/rwh/tbcsp.html?fbclid=IwAR0gPT8ndr5kQ4BejewYjPLUEDbjH-O5WHBWSadyKMGBYHpjhDUxY12xUD8

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023