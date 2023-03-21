Connect with us

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to hold mobile hazardous waste collection event in Franklin, Henderson, and Lawrence counties

Published

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is holding a mobile household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, March 25, in Franklin, Henderson, and Lawrence counties. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste such as cleaning fluids, pesticides, and swimming pool chemicals to a designated drop-off location.

The drop-off locations and times are listed here, and a person does not need to live in the county to participate:

Franklin County – Joyce Lane Recycle Center, 487 Joyce Lane, Winchester, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is William Anderson at (931) 967-1139.

Henderson County – Henderson County Convenience Center, 264 Mig Drive, Lexington, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Mike McConville at (731) 845-4925. 

Lawrence County – Lawrence County Transfer Station, Bailer Drive, Lawrenceburg, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Gary Wayne Hyde at (931) 766-4469.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 370,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of over 24 million pounds of material through the program. Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive, and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link..

