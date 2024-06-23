Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Democratic Party Names Brian Córdova as New Executive Director

Published

The Tennessee Democratic Party announced the hiring of Brian Córdova as its new Executive Director. 

“We are very excited to have Brian join the team. He has worked tirelessly for Democratic candidates and causes at every level both in Tennessee and around the country. Brian’s commitment and experience will help us finish out this cycle and continue to build the Party that we need for the future.” Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair

Córdova is joining the TNDP after almost a decade of working in Tennessee politics. He most recently served as a Deputy Campaign Manager for Gloria for Tennessee, stepping away to take this role. He has also worked for a number of candidates including former Gov. Phil Bredesen (2018 – Senate), Congressman Jim Cooper (2020 – Congress) and Mayor Megan Barry (2015 – Nashville Mayor). He served as Political Director for the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses (2022) and has worked or consulted on races across Tennessee and around the country, such as in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Hawaii, among others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m very excited to join this team of dedicated professionals and support the work of so many incredible folks across the state at this unique moment. There is a lot of work to do, but thanks to the inspiration and dedication of our elected leadership, the candidates who have stepped forward, the staffers who work so tirelessly, and the partners and activists whose missions remind us of what is at stake, we have a real opportunity to do something special this year.” Brian Córdova, TNDP Executive Director

The executive director is responsible for managing day-to-day party business, among other programs and initiatives to build the party and help elect more Democrats. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023