Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Announces Application Night

TCAT-McMinnville is inviting prospective students to an application night on August 7th, from 5 – 7 PM, at their McMinnville campus (for their McMinnville Campus and their Coffee County campus).

the McMinnville campus, and TCAT will help you create your application. Everyone is welcome to attend. TCAT-McMinnville’s main campus location is 241 Vo-tech Drive, McMinnville TN.

TCAT-McMinnville has 11 programs including Automotive Technology, Building Construction Technology, Computer Information Technology, Cosmetology, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Machine Tool Technology, Massage Therapy, Practical Nursing, Truck Driving, and Welding Technology.