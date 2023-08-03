Connect with us

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Announces Application Night

TCAT-McMinnville is inviting prospective students to an application night on August 7th, from 5 – 7 PM, at their McMinnville campus (for their McMinnville Campus and their Coffee County campus).

If you are interested in applying to TCAT McMinnville or Coffee County, you are invited apply and secure your seat for an upcoming term. TCAT invites you Monday, August 7th, to
the McMinnville campus, and TCAT will help you create your application. Everyone is welcome to attend. TCAT-McMinnville’s main campus location is 241 Vo-tech Drive, McMinnville TN.

TCAT-McMinnville has 11 programs including Automotive Technology, Building Construction Technology, Computer Information Technology, Cosmetology, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Machine Tool Technology, Massage Therapy, Practical Nursing, Truck Driving, and Welding Technology.

