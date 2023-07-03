Connect with us

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Student Shines at SkillsUSA Nationals, Takes Home Bronze in Nail Care Competition

Kai Sage (R), a 4th-trimester Cosmetology student, brought home the bronze medal in the nail care competition. She is pictured with classmate Brianna Bewinek (L).

Nationals SkillsUSA 2023 Press Release

Kai Sage from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology McMinnville recently competed in the post-secondary career and technical education fields at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta Georgia.

Kai Sage, a 4th-trimester Cosmetology student, brought home the bronze medal in the nail care competition.

“I knew Kai had it in her to compete at the National level, I also knew she had the ability and skill to place at the National level. Kai is an amazing nail tech with a huge passion for the industry” said Kristy Myers, Cosmetology Instructor at TCAT-McMinnville.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high- school, and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. SkillsUSA has served nearly 14 million annual members cumulatively since 1965 and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor as a successful model of employer-driven workforce development.

SkillsUSA is America’s champion of career and technical education and skilled trades, and is a diverse, student-led organization building the future skilled workforce with graduates prepared for rewarding careers.

SkillsUSA’s competitions test competencies in the fields and are run with the help of industry, trade associations, labor organizations and others. In addition, leadership contestants demonstrate their skills, including extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings using parliamentary procedure. The annual conference is for middle school, high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA. Students compete in their respective school levels.

