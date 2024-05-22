Tennessee College of Applied Technology McMinnville Recognizes Spring 2024 Nursing Graduates

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) McMinnville recognized its Spring 2024 Practical Nursing graduates with a traditional pinning ceremony at the college’s McMinnville campus.

TCAT-McMinnville President Melody Edmonds, addressed the graduates, their families and friends who gathered for the ceremony. “TCAT-McMinnville is pleased to present another phenomenal group of Practical Nursing graduates to our community. Healthcare is a critical need, and we are confident that this group will serve our communities well,” Dr. Edmonds said. During the ceremony, held April 23, 2024, graduates took the traditional Florence Nightingale oath, lit candles symbolic of the transfer of knowledge from instructors to students, and received pins designating their newly earned alumni status.



Spring 2024 TCAT Practical Nursing Graduates – McMinnville campus include:

 Chelsey Bailey

 Heather Childers

 Kallie Daugherty

 Emily Foshee

 Elizabeth Law

 Brittani Lloyd

 Elizabeth Perry

 Hannah Shrum

 Mick Swinhart

TCAT-McMinnville offers 12 Career & Technical Education programs in a broad range of high demand, high-wage fields, at affordable tuition rates. Many students attend tuition-free, through Tennessee Promise for new high school graduates and TCAT Reconnect for adults with no college degree or other postsecondary credential.