Tennessee College of Applied Technology Application Night for Coffee County & McMinnville campuses.

TCAT-McMinnville, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, is thrilled to announce a special application night scheduled for August 7th, from 5 PM to 7 PM for our McMinnville campus and our Coffee County Campus. If you’ve been considering applying to TCAT, this is the perfect chance to secure your seat for an upcoming term! The event will take place at the McMinnville campus on Monday, August 7th, and the staff will be there to assist you in creating your application. Everyone is welcome to attend this exciting opportunity.

The main campus of TCAT-McMinnville is located at 241 Vo-tech Dr, McMinnville, TN. With 11 outstanding programs to choose from, TCAT-McMinnville offers a diverse range of career paths for aspiring students. These programs include Automotive Technology, Building Construction Technology, Computer Information Technology, Cosmetology, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Machine Tool Technology, Massage Therapy, Practical Nursing, Truck Driving, and Welding Technology.

Whether you’re interested in pursuing a career in the automotive industry, computer technology, cosmetology, healthcare, or other skilled trades, TCAT-McMinnville provides high-quality education and training to prepare you for success in your chosen field. Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to apply and secure your spot at TCAT-McMinnville’s application night on August 7th. Don’t miss out on the chance to begin an exciting and promising journey towards your career goals!

Contact TCAT-McMinnville for more information or to RSVP for the application night at youtservices@tcatmcminnville.edu or call (your contact number). Get ready to take the first step towards a rewarding future at TCAT-McMinnville