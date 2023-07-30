Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Application Night for Coffee County & McMinnville campuses.

Published

TCAT-McMinnville, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, is thrilled to announce a special application night scheduled for August 7th, from 5 PM to 7 PM for our McMinnville campus and our Coffee County Campus. If you’ve been considering applying to TCAT, this is the perfect chance to secure your seat for an upcoming term! The event will take place at the McMinnville campus on Monday, August 7th, and the staff will be there to assist you in creating your application. Everyone is welcome to attend this exciting opportunity.

The main campus of TCAT-McMinnville is located at 241 Vo-tech Dr, McMinnville, TN. With 11 outstanding programs to choose from, TCAT-McMinnville offers a diverse range of career paths for aspiring students. These programs include Automotive Technology, Building Construction Technology, Computer Information Technology, Cosmetology, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Machine Tool Technology, Massage Therapy, Practical Nursing, Truck Driving, and Welding Technology.

Whether you’re interested in pursuing a career in the automotive industry, computer technology, cosmetology, healthcare, or other skilled trades, TCAT-McMinnville provides high-quality education and training to prepare you for success in your chosen field. Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to apply and secure your spot at TCAT-McMinnville’s application night on August 7th. Don’t miss out on the chance to begin an exciting and promising journey towards your career goals!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Contact TCAT-McMinnville for more information or to RSVP for the application night at youtservices@tcatmcminnville.edu or call (your contact number). Get ready to take the first step towards a rewarding future at TCAT-McMinnville

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023