Tennessee Businesses Against  Trafficking program launches

Members of the Tennessee General Assembly recently joined

Secretary of State Tre Hargett and community advocates for the launch of a new

initiative to combat human trafficking statewide.

Created through the passage of legislation in 2023, Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking engages corporations and private entities in voluntary efforts to identify, prevent and combat human trafficking in communities across the state. Participants will be able to identify the warning signs of trafficking and assist in the

reporting of suspected criminal activity to the authorities.

“Through Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking, businesses will be effective partners in the ongoing fight against trafficking crimes,” said State Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington. “While we have made considerable progress in Tennessee, we must all continue to do our part and stand with victims, survivors and their families.”

Participating businesses will adopt a zero-tolerance policy and participate in training, public awareness and education campaigns. They will also encourage employees to participate and share best practices that effectively combat human trafficking with the Secretary of State’s office.

