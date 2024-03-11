Connect with us

Tennessee Businesses Against  Trafficking program launches

Published

Members of the Tennessee General Assembly recently joined 

Secretary of State Tre Hargett and community advocates for the launch of a new 

initiative to combat human trafficking statewide. 

Created through the passage of legislation in 2023, Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking engages corporations and private entities in voluntary efforts to identify, prevent and combat human trafficking in communities across the state.  Participants will be able to identify the warning signs of trafficking and assist in the 

reporting of  suspected criminal activity to the authorities.

“Through Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking, businesses will be effective  partners in the ongoing fight against trafficking crimes,” said  State Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington. “While we have made considerable progress in Tennessee, we must all  continue to do our part and stand with victims, survivors and their families.”

Participating businesses will adopt a zero-tolerance policy and participate in training, public awareness and education  campaigns. They will also encourage employees to participate and share best  practices that effectively combat human trafficking with the Secretary of State’s  office.

Human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry in the United States, only behind drug trafficking,  according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. There have been cases of  human trafficking crimes reported in all 95 Tennessee counties. Additional  information about Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking, including how to join  the program, can be found online at tbat.tnsos.gov

