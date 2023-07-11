Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Releases Comprehensive Annual ‘Crime in Tennessee’ Report

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has recently published its annual ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report, offering a detailed overview of crime volume and trends within the state. The report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the nature and extent of criminal activity.

According to the report, Coffee County, Tennessee, experienced a total of 1,173 reported offenses in the specified period. Of these, 536 cases were cleared, resulting in a clearance rate of 45.69%. The report offers a breakdown of offenses committed against persons, property, and society.

In terms of arrests, Coffee County witnessed a total of 1,587 individuals taken into custody during the reporting period. Out of these, 1,519 arrests were made among adults, with 68 involving juveniles. Notably, the most common adult arrests were related to disorderly conduct, DUI, and all other offenses, while the highest number of juvenile arrests occurred for disorderly conduct and DUI.

The ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report also highlights domestic violence incidents in Coffee County. The report documents a total of 10 reported domestic violence offenses, of which 8 cases were cleared. Offenses included aggravated assault, simple assault, and forcible fondling.

The comprehensive ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report from the TBI provides crucial insights into the criminal landscape within the state. The detailed breakdown of offenses, clearance rates, and arrest statistics serves as a valuable resource for law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and the general public. For further information and a more in-depth analysis, the complete report can be accessed through the TBI’s official website.

Link to the full report here. You can find Coffee County on page 28.