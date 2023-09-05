Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Observes Alzheimer’s Month

Published

September is World Alzheimer’s Month. 💜

Many of us have been touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia, whether we have received this diagnosis, know someone who has, or are caring for someone dealing with this disease.

In 2021, the state legislature established the Tennessee Silver Alert, which may be issued by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in cases when individuals with medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s or dementia go missing. Since its inception, TBI has issued approximately 250 Silver Alerts.

The TN CareKit was built to help adults – and those who care for them – to be prepared, just in case they go missing. It compiles relevant information, in an easy-to-use form, which can be provided to law enforcement in an emergency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To find the TN Care Kit, follow this link: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tbi/documents/TN%20CAREKIT.pdf?fbclid=IwAR11HVTwMTeDhxvr_yLRU_lEh6EM-gLCEs5S3JaBdNuF7ps5bLvLJJkamrs

–> Click on TN Missing Persons on the home screen –> Click on TN KidKit/TN Care Kit in the left-side menu –> Scroll down to TN CareKit

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023