Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Observes Alzheimer’s Month

September is World Alzheimer’s Month.

Many of us have been touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia, whether we have received this diagnosis, know someone who has, or are caring for someone dealing with this disease.

In 2021, the state legislature established the Tennessee Silver Alert, which may be issued by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in cases when individuals with medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s or dementia go missing. Since its inception, TBI has issued approximately 250 Silver Alerts.

The TN CareKit was built to help adults – and those who care for them – to be prepared, just in case they go missing. It compiles relevant information, in an easy-to-use form, which can be provided to law enforcement in an emergency.

To find the TN Care Kit, follow this link: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tbi/documents/TN%20CAREKIT.pdf?fbclid=IwAR11HVTwMTeDhxvr_yLRU_lEh6EM-gLCEs5S3JaBdNuF7ps5bLvLJJkamrs

–> Click on TN Missing Persons on the home screen –> Click on TN KidKit/TN Care Kit in the left-side menu –> Scroll down to TN CareKit