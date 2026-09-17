TENNESSEE BIODIVERSITY SUMMIT FINAL WEEKS TO REGISTER

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Registration for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) Tennessee Biodiversity Summit will remain open, with walk-ins accepted on the day of the event until capacity of 900 attendees is reached. Those interested in attending must register before Oct. 1 to receive lunch at the event. Those registering after Oct. 1 will not receive lunch with the registration package.

The Tennessee Biodiversity Summit, an event celebrating Tennessee’s rich habitats and many species, will occur on Oct. 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Central Time at Middle Tennessee State University. All wildlife enthusiasts, including experts, birdwatchers, hunters, and anyone interested in nature, are invited to participate in this experience packed with opportunities to learn about wildlife, habitats, and conservation in Tennessee.

Eight dynamic speakers, including Keynote Chris Wood, Director of eBird, will deliver presentations centered around this year’s theme, “Moving the Needle, Wins in Conservation,” which celebrates many positive conservation accomplishments throughout the state. Participants will receive an update on the Red-cockaded Woodpecker reintroduction announced at last year’s event and the State Wildlife Action Plan, a federally guided blueprint to prevent biodiversity decline. Attendees will also learn about Conservation Opportunity Areas in which they reside.

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Over 20 educational booths will be set up during the event, highlighting those committed to protecting the rich biodiversity and providing actionable resources for attendees. The event will also include time for networking and a silent auction of incredible excursions to learn firsthand about wildlife.

The main sponsor for the event is the Greg A. Vital Center for Natural Resources and Conservation at Cleveland State Community College. More information and registration are available at tnwildlife.org.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.