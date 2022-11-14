Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week is Nov. 13-19

To celebrate the state’s rich agricultural and forestry foundation, Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week will be observed Nov. 13-19, 2022. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hopes advocates will take part in educating young students about agriculture and forestry.

“Agricultural education is key to long-term success of our state,” Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Highlighting ag literacy brings a focus on young people and the role they’ll play in the future of ag and forestry industries in Tennessee. TDA, educators, and agricultural stakeholders play a significant role in sharing the story of farm life with students.”

Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week was designed to enhance and provide guidance and opportunities for new and innovative agriculture literacy programs. TDA staff will visit schools in their communities to read agriculturally accurate books and share their farming and forestry experiences with students.

Tennessee 4-H and FFA members will also visit younger students during Tennessee Agriculture Literacy Week to share the opportunities they’ve enjoyed through involvement in agriculture. Citizens who wish to visit a classroom and connect with youth may reach out to their local schools to find out what opportunities are available during the week.