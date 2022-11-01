Tennesseans can honor a service member with their vote in the Nov. 8 election

The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military.

“We have the right to select our leaders through free elections thanks to the brave men and women who have served our country in the armed forces,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The Honor Vote program is a small way that we can show our appreciation for the soldiers who fought for our rights and serve our county to protect them.”

The Honor Vote program is free and open to any registered voter in Tennessee. Voters can choose to dedicate their vote to anyone currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Tennessee National Guard.

Honor Vote participants will receive an information guide and an official 2022 Honor Vote button that they can wear while casting their ballot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List on GoVoteTN.gov and the Honor Vote Twitter account @tnhonorvote. Participants are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtags #TNHonorVote and #GoVoteTN.

For more information or to register your vote dedication, visit GoVoteTN.gov/honor.