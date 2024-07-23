Connect with us

Ten topics before Titans open training camp

Published

Titans Coach Brian Callahan spoke to reporters on Tuesday, the day before training camp is scheduled to kick off at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Here’s a look at ten hot topics from today’s presser:

-Tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and receiver Colton Dowell are starting training camp on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Callahan said. Dowell starts on Reserve-PUP, while Petit-Frere starts on Active-PUP, which “will be a couple of days as we start,” Callahan said. Petit-Frere’s shoulder has healed, but he’s still working his way back from a knee “clean-up” procedure, Callahan said. “Other than that,” Callahan said, “everyone else is cleared and healthy and ready to roll.” …

CONTINUE READING HERE.

THE TITANS PLAY ON THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM 106.7 FM.

