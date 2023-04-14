Connect with us

Ten middle school teams to be in town for soccer tournament Friday, Saturday

Coffee County Central soccer will be hosting its annual Middle School Tournament Friday and Saturday at Raider Academy.

In total, 10 middle school teams – including Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle – will be competing over the two-day tournament which starts at 6 p.m. Friday and goes all day Saturday until the championship round at 4:15 Saturday.

Coffee Middle will play the first game of the tournament, taking on Dekalb County at 6 p.m. Friday at the Raider Academy soccer field.

Westwood will play its first game at 7:15 p.m. Friday on the soccer field – taking on Algood.

Also participating in the tournament are Prescott, Portland, Avery Trace, Harris, Mt. Juliet and Cumberland County.

Both the soccer and football fields will be used for games. See the complete bracket below.

