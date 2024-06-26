Teen shot in head during road rage incident in Bedford County; authorities seeking leads

Bedford County Sheriff’s Department officials were dispatched to the area of Normandy Rd. and Highway 41A South at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday evening (June 25, 2024) in reference to a gun shot victim in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a female victim with a gun shot wound to the head. According to authorities, the victim was a passenger in the vehicle during an apparent road rage incident that occurred on Normandy Rd. while the vehicle was traveling toward 41A. Other passengers described the suspect’s vehicle as a small, white SUV, possibly a Saturn or similar body style occupied by a white male.

The teen was treated at the scene and flown to an area hospital. There is no update on her condition at this time.

According to witnesses, the suspect turned around and fled the scene toward Normandy on Normandy Rd and is still at large.

If you have any information, please contact Bedford County Sheriff’s Department immediately. Anyone living on or near Normandy Rd. who may have cameras is also asked to notify BCSO at 931-684-3232.