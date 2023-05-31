Teen Drivers at Increased Risk During the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ of Summer, AAA Warns

Memorial Day marked the start of summer and the beginning of a dangerous period for young drivers, known as the “100 Deadliest Days,” lasting from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

According to AAA, over 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occur during this time due to factors such as inexperience, driving with friends, and engaging in risky behaviors like speeding and distracted driving. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens aged 16-19, with new teen drivers being three times more likely to be involved in deadly crashes compared to adults.

In Tennessee, on average, 29 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the “100 Deadliest Days,” resulting in 28 percent of fatalities. AAA emphasizes the importance of parental involvement, setting rules, and modeling safe driving behavior to help keep teen drivers safe.

Key Points: