Teen Actors Guild presents Mean Girls at the Manchester Arts Center

he hilarious 2004 movie comes to the stage as a musical! Mean Girls: High School Version, from Millennium Rep’s Teen Actors Guild, opens Friday, August 2, at the Manchester Arts Center.

Cady moves from the African savanna to the jungle of American high school, and quickly learns that the law of the land revolves around The Plastics, a trio of frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina. Cady learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung!

Director Landon Spangler’s cast features Brenna Murphy as Cady, Alyssa Freeze as Regina, Elizabeth Womack as Gretchen, and Eliza Griffey as Karen. Outsiders Janis and Damian are played by Aliza Freeze and Jay Eaton.

Choreography is by Jaxen Waggoner. The talented cast also includes Jonathon Williams, Jeffery Hale, Kayson James, Thomas Keith, Edgar Guzman, Carter Jernigan, Andrew Silvertooth, Leah Kate Sullivan, Kat Worley, Alexander Rosas, Benjamin Watts, Wayne Medley, Elsie Lazalier, Aubrey Crosslin, Erin Maccagnone, Arianna Yanofsky, Kaylee Bowman, Talia Dillard, Cassie Douglas, Faith Duke, Caroline Gribble, Emily Nipper, Ta’Nasia Thomas, Kaylee Hensley, Loralei Petty, and Abigail Troyer.