Obituaries

Teddy Arnold Myers

Mr. Teddy Arnold Myers, age 80, of Morrison, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Myers was born in Paynes Cove, TN, to his late parents Edgar Myers and Nell Ruth Meeks Myers. He and his wife, Pattie, owned and operated Myers Tool and Mold for many years together. Mr. Myers enjoyed raising and caring for quarter horses. He was a hard worker and would do anything for anybody not expecting anything in return. Mr. Myers enjoyed spending time with his family and loved them dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Myers and cousin, “Hoss” Nunley.

Mr. Myers is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pattie Myers; son, Terry Myers; daughters, Missie (David) Evans and Tina (Jason) Hobbs; sister, Patsy Ruth Myers; grandchildren, Brandon (Rachel) Evans, Lacy (Paul) Scates, Dusty Evans, Sidney Hobbs, and Samantha Hobbs; great grandchildren, Kylie Evans and Brookelyn Evans.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Mike Ingles officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery in Coffee County.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Myers family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

