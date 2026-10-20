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TE Connectivity to Close Tullahoma Fulfillment Center; 47 Employees Affected

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TE Connectivity plans to close its Customer Fulfillment Center in Tullahoma in February 2027 and transfer those operations to El Paso, Texas, according to reporting by The Tullahoma News.

The closure will affect 47 employees at the facility at 67 Murray Drive. A company spokesperson told the newspaper that affected workers will receive severance pay, continued benefits and assistance finding new employment.

TE Connectivity said the move follows a business review aimed at streamlining its fulfillment operations.

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The company’s manufacturing plant in Tullahoma will remain open. That location employs more than 160 people, according to the company.

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