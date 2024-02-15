TDOT performing rolling roadblocks on I-24 Thursday for pothole repairs

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Coffee County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Today, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 East between mile marker 105 and 114 for pothole repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area. Signage, law enforcement, and queue trucks will be in place directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.