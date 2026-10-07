TDOT Enters Final Phase of SR 55 Widening Project in Tullahoma

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has officially entered the final phase of the highly anticipated State Route 55 (SR 55) widening project in Tullahoma, signaling that the end of construction is in sight for local commuters.

According to a recent update from TDOT, construction crews have now shifted their primary focus to the eastbound side of the roadway. Current operations include the installation of pedestrian sidewalks, streetlights, and upgraded traffic signals. Workers are also putting the finishing touches on the remaining grading required for the roadway improvements.

With the safety and structural installations actively underway, transportation officials announced that paving will be the next major step for the corridor.

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Once finished, the comprehensive infrastructure project will expand SR 55 from First Avenue to State Route 16, significantly increasing capacity through the area. In addition to the widened roadway, the project features a complete replacement of the aging bridge spanning North Fork Rock Creek, a move designed to improve long-term traffic flow and enhance overall safety for drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to remain cautious and alert while traveling through the eastbound work zones as crews complete these final critical steps.