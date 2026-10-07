Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Coffee County News

TDOT Enters Final Phase of SR 55 Widening Project in Tullahoma

Published

Photo from MyTDOT FB Page

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has officially entered the final phase of the highly anticipated State Route 55 (SR 55) widening project in Tullahoma, signaling that the end of construction is in sight for local commuters.

According to a recent update from TDOT, construction crews have now shifted their primary focus to the eastbound side of the roadway. Current operations include the installation of pedestrian sidewalks, streetlights, and upgraded traffic signals. Workers are also putting the finishing touches on the remaining grading required for the roadway improvements.

With the safety and structural installations actively underway, transportation officials announced that paving will be the next major step for the corridor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Once finished, the comprehensive infrastructure project will expand SR 55 from First Avenue to State Route 16, significantly increasing capacity through the area. In addition to the widened roadway, the project features a complete replacement of the aging bridge spanning North Fork Rock Creek, a move designed to improve long-term traffic flow and enhance overall safety for drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to remain cautious and alert while traveling through the eastbound work zones as crews complete these final critical steps.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Investigation Underway After Body Recovered from Tims Ford Lake

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced an ongoing investigation following the discovery of a deceased individual at Tims Ford Lake. Authorities are currently...

1 day ago

Coffee County News

Tullahoma Approves $1.45 Million Paving Plan for 6.72 Miles of Roadway

The City of Tullahoma has approved a 2026–2027 paving plan that will address approximately 6.72 miles of roadway at a total cost of $1,455,400, including...

2 days ago

Coffee County News

Lucky Win Leads to Life-Saving Vest for Tullahoma Police K9

Story from WGNS – A stroke of good luck for a Middle Tennessee police lieutenant has turned into life-saving protection for a K9 officer...

1 day ago

Sports

Red Raiders Shut Out by Brentwood, 55-0

By Owen Whitsett Coffee County struggled to generate offense Friday night as the Red Raiders fell 55-0 on the road to Brentwood. The Red...

5 days ago