Now through August 18, 2024 there will be utility work northbound from LM 18.74 to LM 15.02 between Ragsdale Road and Swann Road.

Drivers can expect shoulder and lane closures on State Route-55 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/17/24 through 08/15/24 from 9 am – 3 pm.