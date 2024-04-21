TDOT Announces I-24 Maintenance this week in Coffee County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced I-24 Maintenance both directions from Mile Marker 105 to Mile Marker 110.

TDOT Maintenance will be patching potholes using a mobile operation on I-24. in Coffee County – I-24 East Bound and West Bound from Mile Marker 105 – 110 in the # 2 slow lanes.

This Maintenance is scheduled for Tuesday 4/23/24 and Wednesday 4/24/24 Time: 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. CDT.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and attenuator trucks will be present for the duration of the mobile operation.