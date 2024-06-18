TDOE Releases 2023-24 3rd Grade and 4th Grade ELA TCAP State-Level Results

The Tennessee Department of Education released statewide average 3rd grade and 4th grade results for the ELA portion of the spring 2024 Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program (TCAP) assessment.



Third grade student scores remained steady as 4th grade student scores showed significant improvement, thanks to the nation-leading, comprehensive statewide literacy strategy for Tennessee public schools. “Tennessee’s strategic education investments have resulted in significant gains in reading for students across the state,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “As we continue our work to ensure that all Tennessee students can read at grade level, we remain committed to supporting teachers and empowering families with multiple pathways to achievement so every student can thrive in their academic journey.”



On the ELA portion of the spring 2024 TCAP, 3rd grade improvement remained steady with a slight increase to 40.9% proficient. Overall, 4th grade students achieved a 2.9 percentage point increase in their proficiency rate to 46.4% proficient, demonstrating the year-over-year gains for this cohort of students who reached an historic achievement level last year. Additionally, the fewest number of 4th grade students scored in the “below expectations” proficiency performance level than ever before, meaning more 4th grade students are meeting or are within reach of meeting expectations. “Due to the hard work of students, teachers, districts, and families, the investments and initiatives to improve literacy rates in Tennessee have resulted in year-after-year gains, thanks to the dedication of Gov. Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “With the partnership of our districts and schools, we will continue the course to ensure all students are provided with opportunities and resources to be successful readers and learners.”

Statewide Averages of 3rd Grade ELA Performance, 2017-2024